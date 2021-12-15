Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Robert Half International makes up 2.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Robert Half International by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of RHI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. 3,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,252. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.