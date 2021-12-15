Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 28,276 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 228,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,824,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

