Kanawha Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $146.38. 43,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,072,407. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $160.03. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

