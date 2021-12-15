TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$127.16.

A number of research firms have commented on TFII. Susquehanna began coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$132.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

TFII stock traded up C$0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting C$131.73. The company had a trading volume of 114,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,976. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$131.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84. The company has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$64.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$148.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.66, for a total transaction of C$7,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$585,869,155.04.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

