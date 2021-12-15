M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGPUF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on M&G in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on M&G in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MGPUF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,860. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.