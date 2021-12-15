Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. American National Bank boosted its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $123.07. 12,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,619. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock worth $1,512,213 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

