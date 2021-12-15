Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Update

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 380.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $5.83.

MGRUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

