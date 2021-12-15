Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 170 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $929,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.00.

FDS stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.63. 684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,447. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $476.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.63 and its 200 day moving average is $387.14.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.