Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.40

Shares of Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 4148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.13).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.41 million and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £18,300 ($24,183.96).

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

