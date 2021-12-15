DinoSwap Market Cap Hits $6.07 Million (DINO)

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DinoSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DinoSwap has a market cap of $6.07 million and approximately $589,302.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00053021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,735.18 or 0.07880802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,359.74 or 0.99923522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002545 BTC.

DinoSwap Profile

DinoSwap’s total supply is 131,322,273 coins and its circulating supply is 66,252,386 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DINOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.