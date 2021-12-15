Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Condor Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Condor Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDOR. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

