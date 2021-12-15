FTX Token (FTT) 1-Day Volume Hits $99.39 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $37.62 or 0.00079374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and approximately $99.39 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00037863 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,165,027 coins and its circulating supply is 139,295,691 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

