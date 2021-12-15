Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.14

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 104413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$174.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.45.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.