First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.27

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 547979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.20 target price on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$192.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

In other news, Director Keith Neumeyer acquired 250,000 shares of First Mining Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,480,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,944,093.90.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

