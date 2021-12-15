Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 98176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDL shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.67. The company has a current ratio of 12.03, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$141.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

