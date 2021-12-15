NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.21

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.21 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 5884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.21.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 297,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 383.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,341,000.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

