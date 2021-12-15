Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lowered by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.2% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.97.

AVGO stock opened at $614.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.99 and a twelve month high of $644.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

