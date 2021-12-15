Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $36.69 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39,060.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,987,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,555 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,952,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,935 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,663,000. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the period. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,873,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.55. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

