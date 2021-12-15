Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.25 and a twelve month high of $130.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

