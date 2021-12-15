Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 24,754 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,754 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.05% of Trane Technologies worth $21,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 66.7% during the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average of $188.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

