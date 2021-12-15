Manchester Financial Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.58.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

