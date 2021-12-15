First American Bank Has $3 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

First American Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,571,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.23. 22,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,328. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.74 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.74.

