Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust comprises 0.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.08. 66,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.