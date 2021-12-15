AM Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 5.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,294,165. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.16. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.07, a P/E/G ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.