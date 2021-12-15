Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%.

AVAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Grupo Santander downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of AVAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

