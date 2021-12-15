Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 14,981 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,813 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

