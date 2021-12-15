Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 3.3%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) shares were up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.32 and last traded at $103.21. Approximately 319,331 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,383,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.28.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $280.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 105.3% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

