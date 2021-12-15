SP Asset Management Purchases Shares of 5,076 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $235.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day moving average of $229.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.