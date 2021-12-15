Grove Bank & Trust Buys 133 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock opened at $261.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $158.05 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

