Grove Bank & Trust Has $34.83 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 224,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $272.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.