SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $20.51 Million in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,510,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Alaska Air Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 499.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,524,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,217,000 after buying an additional 386,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of ALK opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 313.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,175 shares of company stock valued at $762,033. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

