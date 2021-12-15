SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in US Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in US Foods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

NYSE USFD opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

