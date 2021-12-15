Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.53 and a twelve month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

