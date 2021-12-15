Kemacoin (KEMA) Hits Market Cap of $19,491.94

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $19,491.94 and $9.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00032340 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

