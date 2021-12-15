The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

SMG traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.55. 7,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,137. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

