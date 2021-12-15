Hiblocks Market Cap Hits $28.96 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $28.96 million and $75,202.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052679 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.30 or 0.07851706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,079.87 or 0.99953311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051138 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

