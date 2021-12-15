BORA Price Tops $0.79 on Top Exchanges (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. One BORA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BORA has a market cap of $678.24 million and approximately $314.83 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BORA has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00197422 BTC.

BORA Profile

BORA is a coin. It launched on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,250,000 coins. The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

BORA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

