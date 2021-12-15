Bitcoin Confidential Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,157.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 15th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $589,883.29 and approximately $9,157.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00012034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00175854 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.