SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 724,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 2.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $56,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

