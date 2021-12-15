377,000 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Acquired by Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 5.7% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,374 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,934,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,822,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,724,000. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

