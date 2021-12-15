50,000 Shares in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Acquired by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $154,591.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,484,227 shares of company stock worth $30,842,690 over the last ninety days.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

