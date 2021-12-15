JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2021

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,955 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.