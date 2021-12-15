JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Holdings Decreased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,955 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.

