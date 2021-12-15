YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth about $296,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 312.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 26.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average is $393.16. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.10.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

