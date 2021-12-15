Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 124.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, hitting $29.45. 1,247,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,235,859. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.06.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.