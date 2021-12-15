FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 22,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,280. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.