FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FBBPF remained flat at $$1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FIBRA Prologis has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Get FIBRA Prologis alerts:

About FIBRA Prologis

Prologis Property Mexico SA de CV is a real estate company. It is engaged in the real estate investment trusts and administration of Class A logistics properties in Mexico. The company was founded on August 13, 2013 and is headquartered in México City, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.