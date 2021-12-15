Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 93.5% from the November 15th total of 215,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 410,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

