Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Short Interest Update

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

SPPGF remained flat at $$5.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.60. Stock Spirits Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Stock Spirits Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.