Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 4.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.97 and last traded at $18.88. 23,614 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,324,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Neil Solomons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $1,423,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $779,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $10,841,625. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

