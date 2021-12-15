Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 86.0%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.10. 105,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,607. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.52.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCBFY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

